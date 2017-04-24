Officials: Ohio man arrested at CVG Airport for attempting to provide support to ISIS
A man from Dayton, Ohio was arrested at Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport for attempting to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham , U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman announced Thursday. The complaint alleges that Alebbini, a citizen of Jordan and legal permanent resident of the United States as of April 2014, attempted to travel to Syria, via a flight to Turkey or Jordan, "in order to fight with ISIS against the Syrian leadership."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Tensing Trial
|18 min
|Fair Question
|1
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|1 hr
|mary brennan
|183
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|3 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|8
|Loser Cranley!
|10 hr
|Bobbie
|7
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Mariasmith28
|25
|Lets Make a Deal ?
|Tue
|Jake the Snake
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC