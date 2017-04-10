Official: Pilots not tested for fenta...

Official: Pilots not tested for fentanyl due to system 'lag'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A federal transportation safety official says screening commercial pilots for fentanyl is not yet under consideration, even after one fatally overdosed on the painkiller at his Ohio home. Mary Pat McKay, chief medical officer for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Dayton Daily News that some board members would support fentanyl testing if federal health officials certify screening protocols.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min Micky 20,955
Review: Presidential Moving Services 13 hr BBB 167
Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare! 13 hr anti barney 1
Cranley Campaign Ads! 14 hr POPS 29
gop 22 hr Bull Durham 9
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) Wed OneWomynRiot 48
Rob Portman such a liar Wed OneWomynRiot 17
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC