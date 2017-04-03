NXT TakeOver: Chicago Announced for WWE Backlash 2017 Weekend
On Monday afternoon, Triple H, fresh off inadvertently putting Stephanie McMahon through a table at WrestleMania 33, announced the next WWE NXT live special. We will see NXT TakeOver: Chicago take place on Saturday, May 20 in Chicago, IL.
