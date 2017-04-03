Noon News: Deters: Cameo shooting sta...

Noon News: Deters: Cameo shooting started as neighborhood feud;

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Noon News: Deters: Cameo shooting started as neighborhood feud; immigrant with work visa detained in Butler County; this map shows the age of nearly every Cincinnati building A woman from Mexico has been detained for deportation in Fairfield, even though recent advocacy from a local church persuaded federal officials to grant her a work visa that should have kept her in the country legally until July. The Cameo Nightclub shooting started as a feud between two rival factions from Price Hill and Madisonville, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said yesterday in a news conference.

