News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:49 a.m. EDT
Funeral services have been held for a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was posted on Facebook. Family members on Saturday recalled Robert Godwin Sr. as a loving, gentle person who taught the importance of forgiveness.
