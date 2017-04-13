Newest pizza option for Downtown: MediCi to open on 6th Street
Newest pizza option for Downtown: MediCi to open on 6th Street quick pizza and a tree Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2orXUei MidiCi, a Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant, will open in Downtown Cincinnati later this year at the corner of Race and 6th streets. The name means "You tell me!" in Italian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|1 hr
|Judge Judy
|171
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|1 hr
|jerry
|1
|SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center
|7 hr
|Chad
|7
|Rob Portman such a liar
|7 hr
|yeebie
|19
|gop
|8 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare!
|Thu
|anti barney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC