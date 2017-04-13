Newest pizza option for Downtown: MediCi to open on 6th Street quick pizza and a tree Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2orXUei MidiCi, a Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant, will open in Downtown Cincinnati later this year at the corner of Race and 6th streets. The name means "You tell me!" in Italian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.