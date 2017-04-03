New information to be released Thursd...

New information to be released Thursday in Cameo nightclub shooting

Cornell Beckley, 27 and Deondre Davis, 29 are charged with murder in connection to a shootout inside the Kellogg Avenue club that injured 16 and left one man, O'Bryan Spikes, dead. "This began as an altercation in the nightclub," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

