NB I-71 closes Downtown this weekend

Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2qeevTh Northbound Interstate 71 is set to shut down from the Brent Spence Bridge to just past the Lytle Tunnel Friday night through Sunday morning. Deck patching on the bridge and work in the tunnel will close one lane starting at 10 p.m. Friday, leading to delays, and then all northbound lanes will close at 11 p.m. until just past the tunnel.

