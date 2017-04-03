Mother of four in Butler Co. detained by ICE
The Father at St. Julie Billiart Church, the church she attends regularly, has thrown his support behind the family hoping she gets released back to her family. A mother of four in Butler Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|14 min
|BBB
|161
|Sherry and Dave
|1 hr
|Troller
|2
|Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Heist (Oct '13)
|18 hr
|Snap On Tools
|45
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|22 hr
|Poltically Speaking
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|Wed
|Doctor Feel Good
|11
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|Wed
|Kyboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC