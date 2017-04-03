Morning News: Second dies of Cameo shooting wounds; Delta Queen could ...
Morning News: Second dies of Cameo shooting wounds; Delta Queen could sail again; AG Sessions orders reviews of police reform efforts U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions yesterday ordered a review of all federal police reform efforts, including consent decrees like those in progress in cities like Baltimore. Cincinnati's 2002 Collaborative Agreement was an example of such a decree.
