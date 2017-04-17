Morning News: Richardson to detail crime reduction plan; mapping...
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones suggested the U.S. should use the same kind of very large bomb it dropped on Afghanistan on Mexican drug cartels in order to curb drug traffic flowing across the U.S. border. Hello all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare!
|1 hr
|Liberals are coo coo
|3
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|6 hr
|Macie
|44
|Rob Portman such a liar
|18 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|21
|Michelle Gregg (May '16)
|Sun
|The Truth
|48
|gop
|Sun
|Liberals are nuts
|15
|Sabotage and Treason
|Sun
|Liberals are nuts
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC