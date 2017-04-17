Morning News: Richardson to detail cr...

Morning News: Richardson to detail crime reduction plan; mapping...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones suggested the U.S. should use the same kind of very large bomb it dropped on Afghanistan on Mexican drug cartels in order to curb drug traffic flowing across the U.S. border. Hello all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 46 min Regressive Progre... 20,961
Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare! 1 hr Liberals are coo coo 3
Easter Bunny Sightings 6 hr Macie 44
Rob Portman such a liar 18 hr OneWomynRiot 21
Michelle Gregg (May '16) Sun The Truth 48
gop Sun Liberals are nuts 15
Sabotage and Treason Sun Liberals are nuts 27
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC