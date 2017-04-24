Morning News: Richardson takes offens...

Morning News: Richardson takes offensive in latest debate; UC law...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Richardson takes offensive in latest debate; UC law dean files federal suit against school; officer interviews in Rice shooting released The content of last night's debate stayed the same as past events, but the tone has gotten more aggressive. Cranley worked hard to hit his opponents on the streetcar, while Rob Richardson and Yvette Simpson pushed back on poverty, safety and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lets Make a Deal ? 5 hr Jake the Snake 12
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 12 hr The O Riley Fact 7
Review: Presidential Moving Services 12 hr amazing 179
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Make her wet 23
Easter Bunny Sightings Mon Kiwi 92
Loser Cranley! Apr 22 Krajomg 6
Hey pops! Apr 21 Kiwi 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC