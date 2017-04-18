Morning News: refugee resettlement stops in Cincinnati; U.S. Bank owners want new arena; will Silverton fill its city hall with beer? U..S Bank Arena's majority owner and operator says it has set its sights on a completely new arena instead of just a rehab and thinks it can work with city and county officials on financing the $200-$300 million project. It was supposed to be a record year for refugee resettlement in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.