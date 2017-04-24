Morning News: Portune pitches fix for...

Morning News: Portune pitches fix for Metro woes; Cincinnati adds...

Hamilton County Commission President Todd Portune says he has ideas to bridge Metro's looming $3 million deficit next year and $170 million shortfall over the next decade. Is a fix for on the way for Metro's woes ? Hamilton County Commission President Todd Portune says he may have both short-term and long-term solutions to bridge a looming $3 million deficit next year and a $170 million shortfall over the next decade.

