More construction coming for Interstate 75 in Ohio

A new construction project is scheduled to begin on Interstate 75 in Ohio, adding to the frustrations of drivers navigating projects already underway. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Phase 1 and 2 of the seven-phased Thru the Valley project starts this fall.

