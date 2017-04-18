More construction coming for Interstate 75 in Ohio
A new construction project is scheduled to begin on Interstate 75 in Ohio, adding to the frustrations of drivers navigating projects already underway. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Phase 1 and 2 of the seven-phased Thru the Valley project starts this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loser Cranley!
|9 hr
|Krajomg
|6
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|9 hr
|devilmancrawling
|89
|Lets Make a Deal ?
|10 hr
|Hidinginplainsight
|8
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Fri
|OneWomynRiot
|3
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Fri
|jinx66699
|22
|Hey pops!
|Fri
|Kiwi
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC