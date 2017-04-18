Military Dog Emra Reunited With Her F...

Military Dog Emra Reunited With Her Former Air Force Handler SSgt. Adam Wylie Upon Her Retirement

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: MLive.com

After years of military service as a single-purpose patrol dog, Emra has retired and found a fur-ever home with her previous handler, former U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. SSgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easter Bunny Sightings 4 hr Kiwi 92
Lets Make a Deal ? 22 hr Open Eyed Citizen 9
Loser Cranley! Sat Krajomg 6
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Fri OneWomynRiot 3
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Fri jinx66699 22
Hey pops! Apr 21 Kiwi 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC