Marketplace - April 9

Jason Kain, branch manager and mortgage loan originator at Hallmark Home Mortgage, has been named the top producer for March in the Columbus office. Hallmark Home Mortgage, based in Fort Wayne, was established in 2007 by President and CEO Deborah Sturges.
