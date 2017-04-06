Man charged with gun murders at club in a feud over nothinga
A man has been indicted on two murder charges and dozens of other counts in a nightclub gunbattle that developed from a "feud over nothing," a prosecutor said Thursday. Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said the indictment charges Cornell Beckley with murder in the March 26 shootings of O'Bryan Spikes and Deondre Davis.
