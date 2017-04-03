Man charged in Ohio nightclub shooting to appear in court
A man indicted on two murder charges and dozens of other counts in an Ohio nightclub shooting is due in court for his arraignment. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says 27-year-old Cornell Beckley is to be arraigned Monday on charges that also include involuntary manslaughter, inducing panic, weapons offenses and felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know a Michael Downey?
|1 hr
|PigBuster13
|1
|Michael his name drives a blue honda accord (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|PigBuster13
|14
|Sounds From the Sky?
|4 hr
|Truth seeker
|3
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|6 hr
|voter
|22
|Loser Cranley!
|15 hr
|FOP
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|Sat
|OneWomynRiot
|17
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC