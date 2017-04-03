Man charged in Ohio nightclub shootin...

Man charged in Ohio nightclub shooting to appear in court

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A man indicted on two murder charges and dozens of other counts in an Ohio nightclub shooting is due in court for his arraignment. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says 27-year-old Cornell Beckley is to be arraigned Monday on charges that also include involuntary manslaughter, inducing panic, weapons offenses and felonious assault.

