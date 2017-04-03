MacGillis wins Scripps' award for election work
Fire Weather Warning issued April 7 at 3:55AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Fire Weather Warning issued April 6 at 4:18PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach Fire Weather Warning issued April 6 at 6:11PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, Volusia Fire Weather Watch issued April 6 at 4:18PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Fire Weather Watch issued April 6 at 3:55AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, Volusia ProPublica senior reporter Alec MacGillis realized he would not have to cover the 2016 presidential election in the way he had covered three previous cycles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club shooting victim: 'All I was thinking about...
|8 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|17
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|11 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|20
|gop
|13 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|6
|Rob Portman such a liar
|13 hr
|Observation Tower...
|16
|Deters Lets Make a Deal Show
|16 hr
|Doctor Troof
|2
|SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center
|16 hr
|Neurotic Husband
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC