Low Cost, Energy Efficient Washer for High Volume Cleaning Applications
The Ransohoff LeanDrum Eco Washer from Cleaning Technologies Group is a wash, rinse and blow-off machine in a small footprint: 5.3 ft wide x 11 ft deep x 5.3 ft high. For easy maintenance access and drum removal with no crane required, the Ransohoff LeanDrum Eco Washer from Cleaning Technologies Group is a low cost, energy efficient, reliable system for high volume cleaning applications that utilizes stainless steel tanks, drum and housing, premium electrical components, full immersion cleaning and forced air dryer technology to produce consistently high quality cleaning results over an extended machine life.
