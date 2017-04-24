LISTEN: Cincinnati Music Releases - " April '17 Playlist
Springtime has brought a fresh crop of new releases by Cincinnati-area artists like Moonbow, Modern Aquatic, The Upset Victory, Young Butta and more As 2017 glides along, the pace is picking up in terms of the quantity of releases coming out of the Greater Cincinnati music scene. And the quality has not suffered in the slightest, as CityBeat 's April roundup of tracks from new releases that caught our attention attests.
