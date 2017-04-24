LISTEN: Cincinnati Music Releases - "...

LISTEN: Cincinnati Music Releases - " April '17 Playlist

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Springtime has brought a fresh crop of new releases by Cincinnati-area artists like Moonbow, Modern Aquatic, The Upset Victory, Young Butta and more As 2017 glides along, the pace is picking up in terms of the quantity of releases coming out of the Greater Cincinnati music scene. And the quality has not suffered in the slightest, as CityBeat 's April roundup of tracks from new releases that caught our attention attests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loser Cranley! 3 hr Krajomg 8
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 8 hr Matter of Facts 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Mogsoggindog 20,980
[email protected] contemplates Freemasonry, for n... 11 hr John Cathy 1
Ray Tensing Trial 17 hr Judicial Concern 5
Review: Presidential Moving Services 18 hr Donnie Trepanier 184
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Wed Mariasmith28 25
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hamilton County was issued at April 29 at 5:05AM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC