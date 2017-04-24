Leigh Searcy/WLEX-TV)
Police have identified the suspect in a knife attack at Transylvania University as a 19-year-old Cincinnati native and former student at the central Kentucky college. Mitchell Adkins was armed with a bag of knives when he entered the Glenn Building Friday morning, Lexington Police said.
