Kasich allocates $20 million for opioid crisis 7 mins ago
Gov. John Kasich asked the Ohio Third Frontier Commission to invest $20 million dollars to come up with new ways to combat the state's opioid epidemic at Tuesday night's State of the State address. The Ohio Third Frontier is an arm of the Ohio Department of Development Services Agency and exists to help stimulate the economy through technology-based startup companies, according to its official webpage .
