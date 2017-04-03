Kasich allocates $20 million for opio...

Kasich allocates $20 million for opioid crisis 7 mins ago

12 hrs ago Read more: WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati

Gov. John Kasich asked the Ohio Third Frontier Commission to invest $20 million dollars to come up with new ways to combat the state's opioid epidemic at Tuesday night's State of the State address. The Ohio Third Frontier is an arm of the Ohio Department of Development Services Agency and exists to help stimulate the economy through technology-based startup companies, according to its official webpage .

Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.

