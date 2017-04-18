Julian Stanczak's Contribution to Cincinnati Art

Julian Stanczak, the Polish-born American artist who lived near Cleveland and did important work in Cincinnati, had an international reputation that was only growing when he died on March 25 at age 88. The abstract art that he called "perceptual painting" - sharply delineated lines and sections of color that seemed to change or move based on the light and the viewer's movements - made a major cultural impact when Stanczak's first show, Optical Paintings , opened in New York in 1964. He became known as a progenitor of Op Art, which took its name from that show.

