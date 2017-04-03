Judge to discuss police murder retrial plans
A judge will meet with attorneys and prosecutors to discuss pretrial progress for the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in the death of an unarmed black man. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz said after a Feb. 27 meeting that the Ray Tensing case was on track for a May 25 trial date.
