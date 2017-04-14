John Morris Russell's Baldwin piano
A baby grand Baldwin piano owned by Cincinnati Pops conductor John Morris Russell and his wife Thea Tjepkema, who live in Hyde Park. When they were looking for a baby grand piano, they came across this Baldwin piano, formerly owned by Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra music director Max Rudolf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,960
|Easter Bunny Sightings
|2 hr
|Macie
|44
|Rob Portman such a liar
|14 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|21
|Michelle Gregg (May '16)
|22 hr
|The Truth
|48
|gop
|Sun
|Liberals are nuts
|15
|Sabotage and Treason
|Sun
|Liberals are nuts
|27
|Loser Cranley!
|Sun
|Liberals are nuts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC