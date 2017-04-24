Joe Mixon responds to criticism in during introduction in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH -- Controversial NFL prospect Joe Mixon was introduced to the media in Cincinnati Saturday after the Bengals drafted the former Oklahoma running back second round. Mixon and the Bengals fielded questions about the incident in 2014 in which the young running back punched a female student, fracturing her face in multiple places.
