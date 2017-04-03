Jennifer Hammond
A Colerain Township mother is accused of overdosing on pills not prescribed to her and leaving her three children unattended in a hotel room. Jennifer Hammond, 41, is held in lieu of $50,000 bond at the Hamilton County jail on three count of child endangering and two counts of possession of drugs.
