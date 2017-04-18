Inmate freed after DNA raises doubts in slaying The Cincinnati-based...
A team at the University of Cincinnati helped free a man Wednesday who claims he was wrongly imprisoned in his girlfriend's slaying 23 years ago. Prosecutors said advances in DNA testing and understanding forensic evidence have called into question the theory of the crime that prosecutors presented at King's 1995 trial.
