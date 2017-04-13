Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acqu...

Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of a Multifamily Property Located in Cincinnati, Ohio

Hunt Mortgage Group, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided a Freddie Mac Small Balance loan in the amount of $5.9 million to enable the acquisition of a multifamily property located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Magnolia Pointe and Eastgate Gardens is a 170-unit garden style apartment complex consisting of a two parcels on 8.57-acres of land.

