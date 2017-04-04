H5 Data Centers Expands With Acquisition of Cincinnati Data Center
H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced it has acquired the 360 Gest Street data center complex in Cincinnati, Ohio. The acquisition is H5's second in Ohio and adds to its growing data center portfolio of more than 1.5 million square feet in ten US markets.
