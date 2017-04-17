Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: 3...

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: 3 courses for $35

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week features newer restaurants like The Mercer in OTR and Prime Cincinnati downtown, or established restaurants like Jag's Steaks & Seafood and Piano Bar in West Chester or Pompilio's in Newport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr no vote 20,963
Easter Bunny Sightings 2 hr Fees eggs 45
Mike Matter fiends for crack and posts kids fotos 3 hr Bon bon hq 1
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 7 hr Hugh nose 49
Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare! 15 hr Liberals are coo coo 3
Rob Portman such a liar Sun OneWomynRiot 21
Michelle Gregg (May '16) Sun The Truth 48
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC