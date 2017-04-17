Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: 3 courses for $35
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week features newer restaurants like The Mercer in OTR and Prime Cincinnati downtown, or established restaurants like Jag's Steaks & Seafood and Piano Bar in West Chester or Pompilio's in Newport.
