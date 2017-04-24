Graeter's now available at the Zooa a...

Graeter's now available at the Zooa and everywhere else, apparently

Read more: Cincinnati.com

The Cincinnati Zoo announced on Monday that a Graeter's Ice Cream scoop shop has opened at the zoo. The shop, next to Jungle Trails, is serving 12 flavors of scoops in cones or cups, chip wheelies and some sundaes.

