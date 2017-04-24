Gas shoots up as summer driving season approaches
Gas prices in the Tri-State shot up nearly 14 cents in the last week as the summer driving season approaches, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 637 gas outlets in Cincinnati. Cincinnati drivers paid $2.42 per gallon Sunday, which is the national average, though nationally gas prices only rose 1 cent per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com.
