Gas shoots up as summer driving season approaches

Gas prices in the Tri-State shot up nearly 14 cents in the last week as the summer driving season approaches, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 637 gas outlets in Cincinnati. Cincinnati drivers paid $2.42 per gallon Sunday, which is the national average, though nationally gas prices only rose 1 cent per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

