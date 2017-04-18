Free Fire' Is All About the Ricochet

Back in the early 1980s, while everyone enjoyed the good-rockin' Pop vibes of the David Bowie hits "China Girl" and "Let's Dance," I couldn't escape the brooding allure of an album track like "Ricochet," where the Thin White Duke preached of the "Sound of thunder, sound of gold/Sound of the devil breaking parole." This was a dark and sinister flipside, the soundtrack to an underground revolution, where the faithful would "turn the holy pictures so they face the wall."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.