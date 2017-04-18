Free Fire' Is All About the Ricochet
Back in the early 1980s, while everyone enjoyed the good-rockin' Pop vibes of the David Bowie hits "China Girl" and "Let's Dance," I couldn't escape the brooding allure of an album track like "Ricochet," where the Thin White Duke preached of the "Sound of thunder, sound of gold/Sound of the devil breaking parole." This was a dark and sinister flipside, the soundtrack to an underground revolution, where the faithful would "turn the holy pictures so they face the wall."
