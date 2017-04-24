FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand

FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in front of New Rustic Tavern at West Galbraith and Daly roads about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. THIS MORNING: A man is dead after being shot overnight outside a College Hill bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 35 min amazing 179
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 21 hr POPS 6
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Make her wet 23
Easter Bunny Sightings Mon Kiwi 92
Lets Make a Deal ? Sun Open Eyed Citizen 9
Loser Cranley! Sat Krajomg 6
Hey pops! Apr 21 Kiwi 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC