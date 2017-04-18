Four Star DE Malik Vann Commits to Cincinnati
In the years under Tommy Tuberville, the Cincinnati Bearcats rarely brought in recruits of a four-star pedigree. That has changed under new head coach Luke Fickell who has led a staff that is landing major commitments from some major prospects.
