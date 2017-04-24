Four New Concertos by Women Composers
New Music concert series Soundbox will present its long-planned New Concerto Project Tuesday at Covington's Leapin Lizard Event Space. Young composers in Cincinnati and elsewhere are creating exciting new sounds that you can hear by attending a Cincinnati Soundbox concert.
