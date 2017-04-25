Food rescue challenge at Freestore Fo...

Food rescue challenge at Freestore Foodbank

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Tanya Schroeder, cook, baker and blogger at Lemons For Lulu, left, mixes a salad with Maria Davis, right, during the food rescue challenge, where teams of local restaurant chefs and Cincinnati COOKS! students prepare dishes, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Freestore Foodbank in the West End. Participants did not know the food received and are tasked to create a meal based on the ingredients they receive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 31 min frank harris 180
Lets Make a Deal ? 13 hr Jake the Snake 12
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 19 hr The O Riley Fact 7
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Make her wet 23
Easter Bunny Sightings Mon Kiwi 92
Loser Cranley! Apr 22 Krajomg 6
Hey pops! Apr 21 Kiwi 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC