Food rescue challenge at Freestore Foodbank
Tanya Schroeder, cook, baker and blogger at Lemons For Lulu, left, mixes a salad with Maria Davis, right, during the food rescue challenge, where teams of local restaurant chefs and Cincinnati COOKS! students prepare dishes, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Freestore Foodbank in the West End. Participants did not know the food received and are tasked to create a meal based on the ingredients they receive.
