Fire officials: High furnace temperature to blame in crematorium blaze
A furnace operating at an elevated temperature is to blame for a fire at a crematorium late Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said. No one was hurt when flames broke out at Cincinnati Crematorium on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Clifton just after 9:30 p.m., according to a prepared statement from the fire department.
