Feds: Embezzler pleads guilty in $328,000 ripoff
CINCINNATI A former official for Sheakley Group pleaded guilty Monday in a $328,000 embezzlement scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported. , stole more than $328,000 of workers' compensation refunds from the human resources firm in Springdale while she worked there between July 2009 and May 2013, according to a release.
