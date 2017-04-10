Faithful in Cincinnati "pray the steps" for Good Friday
The faithful start gathering in the dark at the hillside Holy Cross-Immaculata Church . The tradition was originally encouraged by a 19th century Roman Catholic archbishop and has been practiced more than 150 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|11 hr
|BBB
|167
|Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare!
|11 hr
|anti barney
|1
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|12 hr
|POPS
|29
|gop
|20 hr
|Bull Durham
|9
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Wed
|OneWomynRiot
|48
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Wed
|OneWomynRiot
|17
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC