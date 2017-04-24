Exhibit depicts lives of Ohio's Bhutanese-Nepali refugees
The exhibit opening May 5 at the Ohio History Center in Columbus explores the lives of the Bhutanese-Nepali community. The exhibit chronicles the refugees' experience from life at home in Bhutan in southeast Asia to living in refugee camps in Nepal to resettlement in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loser Cranley!
|10 min
|bobbie
|13
|I-75 Bridge Rebuild ?
|4 hr
|Pops
|1
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|Jakd8524
|27
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|13 hr
|thomas j
|13
|[email protected] contemplates Freemasonry, for n...
|Fri
|John Cathy
|1
|Ray Tensing Trial
|Fri
|Judicial Concern
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC