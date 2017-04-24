Exhibit depicts lives of Ohio's Bhuta...

Exhibit depicts lives of Ohio's Bhutanese-Nepali refugees

The exhibit opening May 5 at the Ohio History Center in Columbus explores the lives of the Bhutanese-Nepali community. The exhibit chronicles the refugees' experience from life at home in Bhutan in southeast Asia to living in refugee camps in Nepal to resettlement in Columbus.

