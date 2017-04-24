Electronically monitored Ohioan plead...

Electronically monitored Ohioan pleads guilty to sex charges

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A suburban Cincinnati man accused of having a 14-year-old girl brought to his home by taxi while he was on electronic monitoring, holding her captive for months and raping her has pleaded guilty to charges in county court as his federal case is pending. Twenty-one-year-old Cody Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 31 min frank harris 180
Lets Make a Deal ? 13 hr Jake the Snake 12
FOX to BillOReilly: "YOU'RE FIRED!" 19 hr The O Riley Fact 7
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Make her wet 23
Easter Bunny Sightings Mon Kiwi 92
Loser Cranley! Apr 22 Krajomg 6
Hey pops! Apr 21 Kiwi 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC