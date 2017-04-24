Electronically monitored Ohioan pleads guilty to sex charges
A suburban Cincinnati man accused of having a 14-year-old girl brought to his home by taxi while he was on electronic monitoring, holding her captive for months and raping her has pleaded guilty to charges in county court as his federal case is pending. Twenty-one-year-old Cody Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.
