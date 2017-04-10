Driver charged with murder in Downtow...

Driver charged with murder in Downtown hit-and-run expected in court

13 hrs ago

The driver charged with murder in a fatal Downtown hit-and-run is expected to make her first court appearance in the case Thursday. Brianna Benson, 20, is scheduled to appear at 7:30 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Michael Bachman.

