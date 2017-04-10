Driver charged with murder in Downtown hit-and-run expected in court
The driver charged with murder in a fatal Downtown hit-and-run is expected to make her first court appearance in the case Thursday. Brianna Benson, 20, is scheduled to appear at 7:30 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Michael Bachman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|Penelope W
|20,951
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|2 hr
|BBB
|167
|Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare!
|2 hr
|anti barney
|1
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|3 hr
|POPS
|29
|gop
|11 hr
|Bull Durham
|9
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Wed
|OneWomynRiot
|48
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Wed
|OneWomynRiot
|17
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC