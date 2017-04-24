Death investigation underway after po...

Death investigation underway after police serve search warrant in University Heights

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati Police said a man suffered a medical emergency after he tried to swallow drugs while in police custody. It happened around 4:45 p.m. as officers executed a drug-related search warrant in the 2800 block of McMicken Street.

