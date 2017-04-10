Dad of boy hit by car and other man charged in driver death
This photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati shows Jamall Killings, held on $2.1 million bond on murder and felonious assault charges. Killings, the father of a 4-year-old boy struck by a car, and Deonte Baber were indicted Thursday, April 13, 2017, in the March 24, 2017, shooting death of Jamie Urton, the driver of the car that struck the boy who had run into the street, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|41 min
|james
|169
|SAM that works @ NEUROLOGY center
|1 hr
|Chad
|7
|Rob Portman such a liar
|1 hr
|yeebie
|19
|gop
|2 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Cranley wants to hire more public union welfare!
|18 hr
|anti barney
|1
|Cranley Campaign Ads!
|19 hr
|POPS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC