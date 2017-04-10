Dad of boy hit by car and other man c...

Dad of boy hit by car and other man charged in driver death

This photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati shows Jamall Killings, held on $2.1 million bond on murder and felonious assault charges. Killings, the father of a 4-year-old boy struck by a car, and Deonte Baber were indicted Thursday, April 13, 2017, in the March 24, 2017, shooting death of Jamie Urton, the driver of the car that struck the boy who had run into the street, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

