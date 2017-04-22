CSO's 'Song of the Earth' a radiant journey Part symphony, part orchestral song cycle, there is simply no other work like it Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2p7jOWw Mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor wistfully sang the German text, "Ewig, ewig" - "Forever and ever" - accompanied by a glimmering celesta, as the music of Mahler's extraordinary "Song of the Earth" grew ever more radiant. It was a poignant conclusion to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's remarkable, hour-long journey through Mahler's symphonic song cycle, "Das Lied von der Erde."

