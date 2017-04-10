Critics say DuPont has spent more on attorneys than testing people for contamination

DuPont has paid a lawyer overseeing a medical program that is supposed to test 100,000 Ohioans and West Virginians for C8 contamination nearly $15 million in the past 2 1/2 years, yet the chemical company has spent only about $860,000 on actual testing. Some want the court to order program director and New York City lawyer Michael K. Rozen to spend some of his own money to promote the court-ordered $235 million medical-monitoring program to residents and pay for their testing.

